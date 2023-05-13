Fallen deputy Kaitie Leising honored with ceremonies after the funeral

HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - Following the funeral of fallen St. Croix Sheriff’s Deputy Kaitie Leising, the community continued to honor her through special ceremonies.

It had been a somber day in Hudson. The funeral was held at Hudson High School, and following the service law enforcement and supporters honored the fallen deputy with an honor ceremony and procession.

The law enforcement honor ceremony included taps, a 21 gun salute and a final radio call.

It gave Leising’s fellow officers time to reflect, grieve and remember her.

Shortly after the ceremony, the hearse led a line of squad cars down Wisconsin Street in Hudson, eventually getting on County Road N with making a final stop at Highway 63, just south of Baldwin.

Along the procession route, supporters could be found wanting to pay their respects to deputy Leising.

“People don’t realize these are the same people that go to church with us, that are behind us at the grocery store. These are people that have families,” said Kirk Possehl, who came from Minnesota.

“It’s always felt like a family. It’s always like if you can show up, you should. And it’s hard but it’s good. It’s honoring,” said Rashelle Hintz, she drove with her family to Hudson from La Crosse.

“I think the county suffered a great loss with the loss of officer Leising. I feel the impact citywide in Hudson in addition to the county,” said Chris Hanlon, a teacher at Hudson Elementary. She wore a blue ribbon that was made for her and staff at the school in honor of Leising.

“I was just driving by and seen something was going on. So I figured it was for her. So, I figured I’d stop. This world has gone out of this world. It’s crazy,” said Brian Schultz, he is from the Hudson community and was not aware the procession was happening Friday.

“So, just kind of showing support. That’s what we need to do. If that’s the least you can do, you need to do it,” said Kendra, also from the community who came out to watch the procession with her son.

Before coming to Wisconsin and serving the communities of St. Croix County, Deputy Kaitie Leising did serve the communities of South Dakota for the Pennington County Sheriff’s office. Some of her old colleagues were in attendance Friday for funeral services.

She is survived by her wife and 3-month-old baby boy.

