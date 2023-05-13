Girls On The Run hold 17th annual 5-K race

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Girls in the Chippewa Valley laced up their sneakers for the 17th annual Girls on the Run 5K race Saturday morning.

Hundreds of girls, along with supporters ran around Carson Park.

The 5K is the ending of a ten week program through Girls on the Run, an organization aiming to build kindness, confidence and decision-making skills in young girls.

An organizer said the program is meant to boost confidence and help teach girls to accomplish their goals.

“They learn to be confident in themselves, they learn to have fun with people they’ve never met and make new friends during the program, just believing in themselves and embracing their uniqueness. Setting goals and breaking those goals into steps then leads to them completing those goals successfully,” said Ashley Asher.

She also said while it is considered a race, Asher said it is all about the experience overall.

“Girls on the run is not about competing, it’s about having fun and knowing you can accomplish something,” said Asher.

Girls on the Run is also hosting a summer program.

