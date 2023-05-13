Lingering showers for Mother’s Day before sunshine and a warm up kick off the new work week

The Chippewa Valley remained in the clouds today with isolated to scattered showers, while some of our southern counties got into a mostly sunny sky this afternoon. That helped those locations push into the low 70s with the rest of Western Wisconsin hanging out in the 60s. Mainly cloudy skies will take us into tonight with showers overspreading areas along and south of I-94 late as a weakening low pressure system lingers over the Mid-Mississippi Valley. Pockets of heavy rainfall can’t be ruled out, especially in our southern counties with temperatures falling into the low 50s. Lingering showers are possible in the Chippewa Valley as we start off Mother’s Day tomorrow with periods of showers more likely throughout the day in the Coulee Region. That said, it looks like we’ll be able salvage at least part of the day for mom as sunshine gradually increases from north to south during the afternoon with high pressure working down from Canada. High temperatures tomorrow will largely depend on how quick the clearing takes place, but Eau Claire and points north are forecast to reach the upper 60s and low 70s while it will be slightly cooler to the south.

A few lingering showers possible for Mother's Day with weak low pressure to the south (WEAU)

Clear skies and light to calm winds tomorrow night will set us up for a chilly start to our Monday, though we will actually be right around our seasonable lows in the lower 40s. Sunshine will prevail early this week as a high pressure system takes control over the Great Plains. On Tuesday, a cold front will slowly pass through to the south, only producing a few extra clouds with dry conditions expected. Temperatures through mid-week will warm a few degrees above average to the mid-70s before we start to cool things down late in the week with the arrival of our next storm system from the northwest. On Thursday, low pressure will track to the north with its associated cold front working eastward into Western Wisconsin throughout the day. This will produce a good chance of showers with increasing breezes from the south and southwest as our pressure gradient tightens overhead. Despite southerly flow, clouds and precipitation will offset temperatures with highs in the seasonable upper 60s and low 70s. Quieter weather looks to return by Friday with our storm departing to the east, while the next high drops out of Canada. The return of northerly flow and an upper low overhead will make for a cooler finish to the week with temperatures only climbing in the low 60s.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.