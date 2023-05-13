One person is dead and another arrested after fatal crash in Eau Claire

(WEAU)
By Daniel Gomez
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person was killed and another arrested after a fatal crash in Eau Claire Friday night.

According to a press release from the Eau Claire Police Department, there was a two vehicle crash on Clairemont Ave at Fairfax Street.

As a result, one of the drivers was killed. Police are withholding their identity until their family has been notified.

The driver of the second vehicle has been arrested. Police say speeding and alcohol may have been contributing factors to the crash.

It remains under investigation.

Police say Wisconsin State Patrol will be at the scene Saturday morning for reconstruction.

More details will be provided by police at a later time. We will bring you that information when it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin State Patrol
Wisconsin State Patrol plans aerial enforcement in two counties
Wisconsin Highway 33 in the Town of Excelsior is closed following the death of a student who...
Reedsburg student dies after being hit by truck while boarding bus
Eau Claire Development Plan July 18 2022
Chili’s no longer coming to Eau Claire
Ambulance
Several people hurt in vehicle vs. horse and buggy crash in Trempealeau County
The 29-year-old St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office deputy was shot and killed in the line of...
Funeral held Friday for St. Croix County deputy Kaitie Leising

Latest News

SportScene 13 Friday
SportScene 13 Friday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
Final Ceremonies Honoring Deputy Kaitie Leising
Final Ceremonies Honoring Deputy Kaitie Leising
Wisconsin Highway 33 in the Town of Excelsior is closed following the death of a student who...
Reedsburg student dies after being hit by truck while boarding bus