One person is dead and another arrested after fatal crash in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person was killed and another arrested after a fatal crash in Eau Claire Friday night.

According to a press release from the Eau Claire Police Department, there was a two vehicle crash on Clairemont Ave at Fairfax Street.

As a result, one of the drivers was killed. Police are withholding their identity until their family has been notified.

The driver of the second vehicle has been arrested. Police say speeding and alcohol may have been contributing factors to the crash.

It remains under investigation.

Police say Wisconsin State Patrol will be at the scene Saturday morning for reconstruction.

More details will be provided by police at a later time. We will bring you that information when it becomes available.

