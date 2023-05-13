Shower chances linger through Mother’s Day weekend with seasonable temperatures

Cloud cover took hold in Western Wisconsin today with scattered to widespread showers found across the area. These came in response to a large storm system that is situated over the Central Plains. Afternoon highs were slightly cooler, but near average in the upper 60s and low 70s. Mainly cloudy skies will carry through tonight as an upper level cut off low keeps our surface storm in place to the southwest. A few scattered showers can’t be ruled out with overnight lows falling into the upper 50s and low 60s. If any of your Saturday plans take you outside, be sure to have an umbrella on hand as scattered to isolated showers and thunder are possible again with low pressure inching into far Western Iowa throughout the day. Breezy winds will develop from the east and northeast with mostly cloudy skies and afternoon highs staying near average in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Low pressure lingers to the southwest with clouds and shower chances Saturday (WEAU)

By later tomorrow night, we’re tracking the potential for widespread rain to work in from the south and west as our storm spins over the Mid-Mississippi Valley. Pockets of heavier rainfall are possible into Sunday morning, but any precipitation is expected to taper off from north to south for Mother’s Day as high pressure drops out of Canada. This will result in increasing sunshine for the afternoon, which is great news for those who want to spend time with their mom outdoors! Occasional breezes are likely from the east-northeast with temperatures rising to around 70. As for rainfall amounts through the weekend, most locations are likely to see 0.10″ to 0.50″ with locally higher amounts up to an inch possible, especially south. Sunshine will become abundant through the early part of next week as a large high initially moves through the Northern Plains and eventually tracks to the south. Temperatures early in the week will top out in the mid and upper 70s, with a slight drop mid-week as a cold front passes through Wisconsin Tuesday night. Our next chance for showers could arrive on Thursday when the next low pressure system slides along Southern Canada with an associated leading warm front and trailing cold front. Once we get behind the system Friday, it appears that our highs may be running slightly below normal in the mid-60s.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.