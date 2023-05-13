SportScene 13 for Friday, May 12th

By Philip Choroser
Updated: 2 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Regis and Bloomer baseball squared off in a contest between the top two teams in the Cloverbelt West.

Immanuel Lutheran took on Alma Center Lincoln in a baseball doubleheader.

North softball continued their win streak with two wins over Marshfield.

Also, UW-Eau Claire softball’s season came to an end in the WIAC tournament.

In college track and field, the Blugolds, UW-La Crosse, and UW-Stout all had standout showings at the Eagle Open.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

