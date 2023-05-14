70 teams compete in New Glarus during inaugural World Euchre Championship

NEW GLARUS, Wis. (WMTV) - Euchre enthusiasts from across the Midwest gathered in New Glarus Saturday for the inaugural World Euchre Championship.

Seventy teams of two gathered at New Glarus Fest Haus and competed in an eight-round tournament, organizers said.

President of organizer New Glarus Cares Community Foundation Shelly Johnson said their goal is to raise funds for a facility near and dear to the New Glarus community.

“We are really looking forward to saving the green space at Candy Cane Park,” Johnson said. “So, there is 2.2 acres of land for sale that is adjacent to the existing park, and we want to be able to preserve that for future generations. So not only does it act as a park year-round, but it is our only sledding hill in the community.”

Johnson said they chose Euchre because it is a beloved game in the Green County community.

“It is specifically in this area. In Wisconsin, but in Green County. In Green County, we call it the unofficial Euchre capital of the world, so New Glarus was the perfect place to host the Inaugural, hopefully annual, Euchre Tournament,” Johnson said.

Amy Kalas and her partner took the three hour trip from Chicago to participate in the tournament.

“Yeah, we love it. We love playing. We have friends that get together and play, if we have a game night or parties, we always play Euchre. We have a big Euchre community in Chicago,” Kalas said,“ I mean I learned it in college, a lot of people played with their families or in college and it sticks with you.”

The highest scoring team will go home with a full-sized engraved championship belt and other donated gifts, Johnson said.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.