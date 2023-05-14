River Prairie Festival kicks of summer fun in Altoona

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - An event to kick of summer and showcase artists in the community is back for it’s third year in a row.

The River Prairie Festival at River Prairie Park in Altoona, started as a way to help artists showcase their work after struggling to do so during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The family friendly event features an artists market with over 45 vendors, as well as other performing artists, chalk art, and mural painting.

New to the festival was the “take the mic” singing competition and a scavenger hunt.

Event organizer, Brenda Knutson, said the festival helps support local artists and attracts people to the area.

“Were really fortunate that we have an environment in an area that has such a great culture of art. And we’re able to showcase their art and have a great family event for them,” Knutson said.

Knutson said the festival has grown since it first started, and close to 5,000 people attended this year’s event.

