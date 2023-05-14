SportScene 13 for Saturday, May 13th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Western Wisconsin golfers flocked to Whispering Pines golf course for the Stanley-Boyd Invitational as a final regular season tune-up.

Chippewa Falls softball won two out of three games at their Chi Hi Invitational and Fall Creek softball took on Pacelli in a battle of undefeated teams.

In prep baseball, fifth ranked Eleva-Strum played host to Dairyland foe Blair-Taylor.

UW-La Crosse claimed WIAC titles in both baseball and softball.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.