SportScene 13 for Saturday, May 13th

By Philip Choroser
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Western Wisconsin golfers flocked to Whispering Pines golf course for the Stanley-Boyd Invitational as a final regular season tune-up.

Chippewa Falls softball won two out of three games at their Chi Hi Invitational and Fall Creek softball took on Pacelli in a battle of undefeated teams.

In prep baseball, fifth ranked Eleva-Strum played host to Dairyland foe Blair-Taylor.

UW-La Crosse claimed WIAC titles in both baseball and softball.

