1 person hurt after ATV rollover in Vernon County

Ambulance
Ambulance(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN OF UNION, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after an ATV rollover in Vernon County Sunday.

According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on May 14, 2023, around 8:30 p.m. authorities received a report of a person trapped under an ATV on private property along State Highway 82 in rural Hillsboro, in the Town of Union.

The media release says a 66-year-old person from Hillsboro, Wis. was removed from under the ATV by a family member. The person was taken by La Farge Area Ambulance to an awaiting Gundersen Air helicopter. The person suffered life-threatening injuries, however, emergency medical personnel worked to stabilize the person prior to air transport to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

The incident is under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Assisting the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office was Yuba Fire Department, Yuba First Responders, La Farge Area Ambulance, La Farge Fire Department, Gundersen Air, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

