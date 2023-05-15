1-year-old girl among 4 killed in crash near 60th and Fond du Lac, police say

Fatal car crash
Fatal car crash(MGN)
By TMJ4 Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (TMJ4) - Four people, including a one-year-old girl and three teenagers, were killed in a crash near 60th and Fond du Lac late Sunday night, police say.

It happened just before midnight Sunday night in the 6000 block of W. Fond du Lac Ave., according to a news release from police.

According to police, one car was driving south on N. 60th St. when it collided with the second car, which was traveling west on W. Fond du Lac.

“Several” people were thrown from the car, and four people died at the scene, police say.

The victims are a 1-year-old girl, two 15-year-old girls, and one 17-year-old boy, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The driver of the car with the four victims was taken to a local hospital, and is in serious condition. Another passenger from that car was also hospitalized, in stable condition.

The driver of the other car, a 32-year-old woman, was taken into custody, the police news release says.

Charges are pending review from the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

In a statement released Monday morning, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson mourned the tragic loss:

“The loss of lives overnight is horrifying,” Mayor Johnson said. “The serious injuries and the ages of the people involved compound the tragedy. I extend my condolences to the families and friends of the victims.”

ORIGINAL ARTICLE: 1-year-old girl among 4 killed in crash near 60th and Fond du Lac, police say (tmj4.com)

Copyright 2023 TMJ4 All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and another arrested after fatal crash in Eau Claire
The release from the Wisconsin State Patrol states a white, powdery substance believed to be...
Baraboo woman arrested on suspicion of OWI-5th offense
A man reeled in an Oklahoma state record 118-pound bighead carp from Grand Lake.
Man sets state record with 118-pound bighead carp
The Wisconsin hockey community is remembering a middle school who tragically died while...
NTSB to investigate deadly Reedsburg school bus crash
Bobi, the world's oldest dog, celebrated a record-breaking 31 years of life.
Bobi, the world’s oldest dog, celebrates 31st birthday

Latest News

Generic police lights
Four people stabbed during large fight in Milwaukee
Ambulance
1 person hurt after ATV rollover in Vernon County
cwd sample box
Wis. DNR confirms CWD in 2nd wild deer in Wood County
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Hello Wisconsin (5/15/23)