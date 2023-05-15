1-year-old girl among 4 killed in crash near 60th and Fond du Lac, police say

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (TMJ4) - Four people, including a one-year-old girl and three teenagers, were killed in a crash near 60th and Fond du Lac late Sunday night, police say.

It happened just before midnight Sunday night in the 6000 block of W. Fond du Lac Ave., according to a news release from police.

According to police, one car was driving south on N. 60th St. when it collided with the second car, which was traveling west on W. Fond du Lac.

“Several” people were thrown from the car, and four people died at the scene, police say.

The victims are a 1-year-old girl, two 15-year-old girls, and one 17-year-old boy, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The driver of the car with the four victims was taken to a local hospital, and is in serious condition. Another passenger from that car was also hospitalized, in stable condition.

The driver of the other car, a 32-year-old woman, was taken into custody, the police news release says.

Charges are pending review from the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

In a statement released Monday morning, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson mourned the tragic loss:

“The loss of lives overnight is horrifying,” Mayor Johnson said. “The serious injuries and the ages of the people involved compound the tragedy. I extend my condolences to the families and friends of the victims.”



“My administration has directed significant effort to make our roadways safer and to stop reckless driving. We have redesigned streets, prioritized enforcement, changed laws and incorporated best practices through efforts like Vision Zero. “Clearly, there is more work to do. And, addressing the human factor – the actions of drivers – is a big part of the efforts ahead. “When tons of automobile metal collide at high speeds, the outcome is never good. My hope is that last night’s incidents provide a wakeup call throughout Milwaukee, reminding drivers to follow traffic rules thoughtfully and cautiously.”

