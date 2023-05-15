EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The 12th Annual Fairytale Ball is happening Friday, May 19 at The Florian Gardens in Eau Claire.

It’s an evening of entertainment, Disney sing-alongs, face painting, photo booth, real horse-drawn carriage rides, silent auction, Bippidy Boppidy Boutique and live Disney characters, including the Little Mermaid, Flounder, Sebastian, Mirabel, Elsa & Anna, Kristoff, Rapunzel, Snow White, Moana, Prince Charming, Cinderella and many more.

Kids (and adults if they want) are encouraged to dress up as their favorite fairytale or Disney character.

Admission is just $10. Call 715-832-7529 or get tickets at the door.

Activity tickets are sold separately.

