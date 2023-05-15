12th Annual Fairytale Ball

The Chippewa Valley Theatre guild hosted its 11th Fairytale Ball at the Florian Gardens in Eau...
The Chippewa Valley Theatre guild hosted its 11th Fairytale Ball at the Florian Gardens in Eau Claire.(WEAU)
By Judy Clark
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The 12th Annual Fairytale Ball is happening Friday, May 19 at The Florian Gardens in Eau Claire.

It’s an evening of entertainment, Disney sing-alongs, face painting, photo booth, real horse-drawn carriage rides, silent auction, Bippidy Boppidy Boutique and live Disney characters, including the Little Mermaid, Flounder, Sebastian, Mirabel, Elsa & Anna, Kristoff, Rapunzel, Snow White, Moana, Prince Charming, Cinderella and many more.

Kids (and adults if they want) are encouraged to dress up as their favorite fairytale or Disney character.

Admission is just $10. Call 715-832-7529 or get tickets at the door.

Activity tickets are sold separately.

Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild Website

