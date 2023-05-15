4 killed, including 1-year-old girl, when speeding car strikes vehicle in Milwaukee intersection

Police say four people, including a 1-year-old girl, were killed in an overnight crash in Milwaukee when a speeding car struck another vehicle in an intersection
(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Four people, including a 1-year-old girl, were killed in an overnight crash in Milwaukee when a speeding car struck another vehicle in an intersection, police said.

Milwaukee police said a southbound car crashed into a westbound vehicle about 11:45 p.m. Sunday and the force of the impact ejected several people from the westbound car.

A 1-year-old girl, two 15-year-old girls and a 17-year-old boy who were passengers in the westbound vehicle died at the scene, police said. That car's driver was hospitalized in serious condition, while an injured passenger was listed in stable condition.

Police said a 32-year-old woman who was driving the southbound car was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, although the crash investigation is still ongoing.

At the time of the crash, police said that motorist was traveling at a high speed.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson called that crash and another deadly accident early Monday where a car crashed into a tree, killing the driver and injuring two passengers, “horrifying.”

He noted that his administration has tried to make the city's roads safer, in part by redesigning streets, but said, “clearly, there is more work to do.”

“Addressing the human factor — the actions of drivers — is a big part of the efforts ahead,” Johnson said.

Most Read

One person is dead and another arrested after fatal crash in Eau Claire
The release from the Wisconsin State Patrol states a white, powdery substance believed to be...
Baraboo woman arrested on suspicion of OWI-5th offense
A man reeled in an Oklahoma state record 118-pound bighead carp from Grand Lake.
Man sets state record with 118-pound bighead carp
The Wisconsin hockey community is remembering a middle school who tragically died while...
NTSB to investigate deadly Reedsburg school bus crash
Bobi, the world's oldest dog, celebrated a record-breaking 31 years of life.
Bobi, the world’s oldest dog, celebrates 31st birthday

Latest News

Jewish teacher arrested for threatening students who drew swastikas, police say
FILE - Lights from inside buildings illuminate the skyline, Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, in Austin,...
Census Bureau rejects many big-city challenges that claimed the 2020 headcount missed their people
shooting
2 sentenced for roles in shootings after 2022 Milwaukee Bucks game that left 17 people wounded
FILE - University of Wisconsin-Madison students, from left, Marisa Skelley, Martin Jarzyna, Sam...
Free speech, racial equity battles are playing out on Wisconsin campuses