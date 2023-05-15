5 families welcome babies on Mother’s Day at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Five families welcomed babies on Mother’s Day, May 14, 2023, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital.

According to a press release from HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, this is a record for the Hospital.

“You could feel the positive energy throughout the Women and Infants Center, especially as the day went on because one or two babies is special on Mother’s Day, but when we delivered babies three, four and five it was just wonderful,” Jenny Eckhart, Registered Nurse in the HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital Women and Infants Center, said in the press release.

On Mother’s Day, the first baby was born at 6:40 a.m. and the last to arrive was at 10:52 p.m., according to the press release.

For additional information about HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, or to schedule a tour of the Women and Infants Center, you are asked to call (715) 717-7666 or email momprograminfo@hshs.org.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.