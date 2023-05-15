Brewers sign former Woodchuck Ruf, place Woodruff on 60-day IL

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Milwaukee Brewers made a series of roster moves Monday, including adding some depth to their lineup. The Brewers have signed 1B/OF Darin Ruf to a one-year deal.

Ruf first came up in the big leagues in 2012 having played for the Phillies, Giants Blue Jays and Mets. He was designated for assignment by San Francisco last week. Ruf has a career OPS of .760, while hitting .240. However, he’s only appeared in five games this season for the Giants.

Ruf will pick up some slack in the lineup as the Brewers placed 1B Luke Voit on the 10-day injured list with a strained neck. The Brewers also moved starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff to the 60-day injured list, who’s been dealing with a shoulder injury. Keeping it in the pitching staff, the team optioned Colin Rea to AAA Nashville and recalled Trevor Megill from AAA, a pitcher they traded for in late April.

