Brewers sign former Woodchuck Ruf, place Woodruff on 60-day IL

Ruf played for the Woodchucks in 2007
San Francisco Giants' Darin Ruf reacts after striking out during the first inning of a baseball...
San Francisco Giants' Darin Ruf reacts after striking out during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Monday, April 17, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By Ben Helwig
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Milwaukee Brewers made a series of roster moves Monday, including adding some depth to their lineup. The Brewers have signed 1B/OF Darin Ruf to a one-year deal.

Ruf first came up in the big leagues in 2012 having played for the Phillies, Giants Blue Jays and Mets. He was designated for assignment by San Francisco last week. Ruf has a career OPS of .760, while hitting .240. However, he’s only appeared in five games this season for the Giants.

Ruf will pick up some slack in the lineup as the Brewers placed 1B Luke Voit on the 10-day injured list with a strained neck. The Brewers also moved starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff to the 60-day injured list, who’s been dealing with a shoulder injury. Keeping it in the pitching staff, the team optioned Colin Rea to AAA Nashville and recalled Trevor Megill from AAA, a pitcher they traded for in late April.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and another arrested after fatal crash in Eau Claire
The release from the Wisconsin State Patrol states a white, powdery substance believed to be...
Baraboo woman arrested on suspicion of OWI-5th offense
A man reeled in an Oklahoma state record 118-pound bighead carp from Grand Lake.
Man sets state record with 118-pound bighead carp
The Wisconsin hockey community is remembering a middle school who tragically died while...
NTSB to investigate deadly Reedsburg school bus crash
Bobi, the world's oldest dog, celebrated a record-breaking 31 years of life.
Bobi, the world’s oldest dog, celebrates 31st birthday

Latest News

Andrew Bauer helped lead Regis/McDonell golf to the win at the Stanley-Boyd Invitational
SportScene 13 for Saturday, May 13th
SportScene 13 (5/13/23) - Saturday
SportScene 13 (5/13/23) - Saturday
Cole Selvig pitched a shutout with 11 strikeouts to lead Regis to the win over Bloomer
SportScene 13 for Friday, May 12th
SportScene 13 Friday
SportScene 13 Friday