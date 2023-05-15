CHERYL HARE

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Cheryl Hare for the Sunshine Award. Cheryl brought a veteran in need to our Clark County Veterans Service Office today for assistance. Out of the goodness of her heart, she not only brought this gentleman into our office to get assistance but will be taking him to future medical appointments as the gentleman is visually impaired. She also volunteers her time at the local food pantry. She is just a wonderful person.

Aaron Greisen

