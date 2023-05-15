Chippewa County Historical Society hosts 20th Past Passed Here

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A fun weekend event that gives kids and the community an opportunity to learn about life over a century ago was held in Chippewa Falls for its 20th year.

The Past Passed Here event draws in people from around the community and beyond.

“This even is a perfect example of what a historical society should do,” said Jim Schuh, a board member of the Chippewa County Historical Society.

He said the event was intended for everyone but him and other board members quickly learned it benefits the kids even more.

“They can come to this event and meet re enactors and learn about what they’ve been reading about all year. And I think they retain more when it’s something they can see in person and have more hands-on things,” said Schuh.

“We made it an educational event. We started taking in 4th graders from all over Chippewa County. Any given year, we did about 675 kids over a three day period,” said Teri Stahr, she is a board member with the Chippewa Area History Center.

The Chippewa Count Historical Society once held it at a location of where actual fur trades happened in Chippewa Falls.

“We came from Allen Park over there, but it had a nasty habit of being flooded every year so we moved our gig down the road,” said Stahr.

Now at Marshall Park, it offers insight on what life was like over a century ago. Showcasing things like blacksmiths, fur trades and the food.

“We have authentic frybread. Everybody loves the frybread around here. Everybody’s got to try that before they leave,” said Stahr. “And throw hawks. Learn how to throw hawks. The wagon right there, it’s got the pictures and you can go inside it. That has a lot of stuff to do with the logging.”

Organizers said the Past Passed Here event is not meant to be profitable, charging only $5 at the door. That is because to them, there is no price on a fun opportunity to learn.

The Chippewa County Historical Society also encourages community members to visit their museum that opened up earlier this year. It is just across the street from Marshall Park.

