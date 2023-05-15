EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Dr. Bradley Schauer for the Sunshine Award. Bradley is not only a great doctor at the Cornell Clinic. He makes you feel like a real person. When you go in for an appointment, he really listens to you and makes you feel important. When you leave there, Dr. Schauer and the staff are amazing. They make you feel like someone cares about you.

Barbara Ludescher

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.