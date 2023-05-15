EMILY JENSEN

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Mrs. Jensen is the best teacher ever! I went through a hard time with family and a loss and there were days I wasn’t in the right mindset to work on schoolwork, and she’d see me struggling and come over, take my work, and tell me we could work on it together at another time. No matter what type of day you are having, she is there to support you and make you have a good day. There are many days I just don’t want to be at school, and she goes above and beyond to help me throughout the day, giving me breaks and just talking to me one on one. She has been the best teacher I have had in a long time. You can joke with her, and she jokes with you back. You can be totally rude to her and at the end of the day she will be there to help you succeed in any way she can. Please give Mrs. Jensen the Sunshine Award.

Kilee Bowe

