Governor Evers approves WIS 35 pavement improvement project

MADISON, Wis. (WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION PRESS RELEASE) -To invest in Wisconsin’s transportation system, Gov. Tony Evers has signed a $4.89 million contract with prime contractor Mathy Construction Co. of Onalaska for a pavement improvement project on WIS 35 from the La Crosse/Trempealeau County line to 10th Street in the village of Trempealeau. Construction is scheduled to start Monday, May 22.

To address deteriorating pavement, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation plans to:

Remove a portion of the existing pavement in the urban section and place new asphalt.

Remove a portion of the existing pavement in the rural section, recycle and relay it and place new asphalt.

Clean, line and replace culverts as needed.

Upgrade sidewalk curb ramps to meet Americans With Disabilities Act standards.

Replace water valves and hydrants in the village of Trempealeau.

Install centerline and shoulder rumble strips in the rural portion of the project.

During construction, WIS 35 will remain open to traffic, but motorists will encounter lane closures controlled by flagging for resurfacing work and shoulder closures for curb ramp upgrades. Sidewalk closures also will result in pedestrian traffic detours.

Construction is scheduled for completion in August.

For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news and improvement project updates in Wisconsin’s Northwest Region:

Follow us on Twitter: @WisDOTnorthwest

Visit the region’s 511 website: projects.511wi.gov/region/northwest/

Visit the project’s 511 website: projects.511wi.gov/wis35tremp1/

Motorists are reminded that using handheld cell phones in Wisconsin work zones is illegal. Alerts and updates provided via these sites are not intended for use while driving. When driving, your focus should always be on driving.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.