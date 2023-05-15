The Great Big Hullabaloo
Published: May. 15, 2023
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Volume One presents The Great Big Hullabaloo!
The event is a dynamic day of kid-centric and family-focused fun.
Expect an interactive whirlwind of music, art, science, technology, theater, dance, recreation, and performances throughout the Pablo Center – all geared for creative, curious, community-loving kids and their grownups!
The event is Saturday, May 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Pablo Center.
TIckets are $15 adult, $10 ages 2-12, FREE 2/under, $50 family of 4+
