JACI FULLER

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

My mom, Jaci Fuller, has been volunteering at Sacred Heart Hospital for over 15+ years. She has been on the State Volunteer Board, the President of Volunteers, worked on the Volunteer Newsletter, and so much more during her time there. She is an important part of the hospital, even during Covid, she would volunteer until told not to until it passed. She is an extraordinary mom and dedicated to her service at Sacred Heart Hospital. She is almost 88 years old now and not stopping until she can’t do it anymore. Please give my mom, Jaci Fuller, the Sunshine Award.

Debbie Fuller

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and another arrested after fatal crash in Eau Claire
The release from the Wisconsin State Patrol states a white, powdery substance believed to be...
Baraboo woman arrested on suspicion of OWI-5th offense
A man reeled in an Oklahoma state record 118-pound bighead carp from Grand Lake.
Man sets state record with 118-pound bighead carp
The Wisconsin hockey community is remembering a middle school who tragically died while...
NTSB to investigate deadly Reedsburg school bus crash
Bobi, the world's oldest dog, celebrated a record-breaking 31 years of life.
Bobi, the world’s oldest dog, celebrates 31st birthday

Latest News

The Chippewa Valley Theatre guild hosted its 11th Fairytale Ball at the Florian Gardens in Eau...
12th Annual Fairytale Ball
DR. BRADLEY SCHAUER
TRIS OLSON
WAUMANDEE STATE BANK