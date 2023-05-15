EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like Jenna Sonsolla to receive the Sunshine Award. Mrs. Sonsalla gets her students involved in outdoor activities like helping the Elk Rod & Gun Club on streambank restoration projects, helping us plant 3,600 trout in area streams. Her students are raising trout in the school, starting with fingerlings provided by the DNR. When the students come out, it is music to the heart to hear all the laughing and giggling. They get right to the task at hand, enjoy doing it, and learn about our echo system.

Elk Rod and Gun Club Officers and Members

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.