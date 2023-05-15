Jewish teacher arrested for threatening students who drew swastikas, police say

Police in Wisconsin have arrested a Jewish teacher they say threatened to use guns against his students after finding a drawing of swastikas in his classroom
(Live 5)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAFTON, Wis. (AP) — A Jewish middle school teacher in Wisconsin was arrested for making terrorist threats toward students who drew swastikas on a paper in his classroom, police said.

The Grafton Police Department, north of Milwaukee, has not identified the seventh grade teacher they say told the students that he had 17 guns in his basement and that he wasn't afraid to use them.

The John Long Middle School teacher, who police say is Jewish, was angered by the drawings and also threatened to send his daughter to students' homes with a baseball bat, WTMJ-TV reported.

“At first he kind of just acted normal, he just put it on his desk like, ‘I’m going to tell the office about this,’” seventh grader Ethan Poulos told the television station. “But then he picked up the piece of paper and went on a ramble about how that’s bad and that’s a disgrace to his people. He started mentioning the N-word and how that was worse than writing the N-word on the wall.”

The teacher was booked into the Ozaukee County jail for making terrorist threats and exposing a child to harmful material, according to police. Both charges are felonies.

Grafton Superintendent Jeff Nelson said Friday in a letter sent to families that the teacher was immediately placed on leave and removed from the school. The teacher will not have contact with students until an investigation is complete, Nelson said.

Most Read

One person is dead and another arrested after fatal crash in Eau Claire
The release from the Wisconsin State Patrol states a white, powdery substance believed to be...
Baraboo woman arrested on suspicion of OWI-5th offense
A man reeled in an Oklahoma state record 118-pound bighead carp from Grand Lake.
Man sets state record with 118-pound bighead carp
The Wisconsin hockey community is remembering a middle school who tragically died while...
NTSB to investigate deadly Reedsburg school bus crash
Bobi, the world's oldest dog, celebrated a record-breaking 31 years of life.
Bobi, the world’s oldest dog, celebrates 31st birthday

Latest News

4 killed, including 1-year-old girl, when speeding car strikes vehicle in Milwaukee intersection
FILE - Lights from inside buildings illuminate the skyline, Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, in Austin,...
Census Bureau rejects many big-city challenges that claimed the 2020 headcount missed their people
shooting
2 sentenced for roles in shootings after 2022 Milwaukee Bucks game that left 17 people wounded
FILE - University of Wisconsin-Madison students, from left, Marisa Skelley, Martin Jarzyna, Sam...
Free speech, racial equity battles are playing out on Wisconsin campuses