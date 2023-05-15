L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library officially opens outdoor spaces

By WEAU Staff and Duane Wolter
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Outdoor spaces are officially open at the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire.

The Library hosted an Open House Monday to celebrate the occasion. The event was also a chance for Library staff to showcase their new building which opened up last fall despite re-opening months ago, the Library’s outdoor area wasn’t able to open until this spring.

Community members were treated with custard from Culvers, free flowers from Brent Douglas, and sidewalk chalk for the kids.

“You know, we just enjoy these outdoor spaces. We see them getting used sometimes, but we just thought that maybe if folks knew a little bit more about where the outdoor spaces are, they might incorporate them into their Library visits a little more,” Isa Small Library Programming and Communications Services Manager, said.

The Library is open to the public from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and closed on Sundays.

