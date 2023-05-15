Nice weather set to return with sunshine and warmer temps on the way

We managed to squeeze in some late day sunshine for this Mother’s Day, after a soggy first half of the day. A few high pressure systems to our north and west will now take hold, bringing a clearing sky into tonight and setting us up for the return of some great weather to start off the week ahead. Much of the area north of I-94 stayed completely dry today, while rainfall amounts ranged from a few tenths of an inch in the Eau Claire area, up to a half inch or more to the south. As drier air continues to take hold tonight, dew points will drop, leading to a colder start tomorrow morning. Light winds will allow temperatures to dip down to around 40 locally, with some pockets of 30s likely. especially in the low-lying valleys. Patchy frost will be possible in those places. Otherwise patchy fog is also possible. Some great spring weather makes a quick return on Monday, with any fog exiting early on, leaving us with bright sunshine and a warmer afternoon as highs rise back into the 70s.

A pair of high pressure systems cover the northern tier of states (weau)

Tranquil weather will continue Tuesday and Wednesday, along with above average temperatures. A weak front will be dropping down from the north, passing through on Tuesday and switching winds from the southwest to the north into the afternoon. Despite the passing front, it will warm up nicely out ahead of it, and the result may be the warmest day of this week with highs in the mid and upper 70s, along with some breezes. High pressure over the Northern Great Lakes will then dominate on Wednesday, bringing more sunshine. Temperatures should be a touch cooler, with highs falling back to the lower 70s. By Thursday, we will be watching the next low pressure system pass north of Minnesota, while dragging a cold front through the Northern Plains. The day will start off dry, likely still with some sunshine, before clouds increase, along with rain chances for the afternoon. It will be another breezy day with highs at least in the low 70s before the front arrives. Showers will continue at night and a few may hang on even into Friday as a compact but vigorous upper trough swings down from Canada. This feature will bring a pocket of much cooler air along with it, helping to spark off those shower chances. Temperatures will also be impacted, with highs staying in the cooler 50s and 60s. It does appear this will be short-lived however, with warmer and sunnier weather returning for the weekend (fingers crossed!).

