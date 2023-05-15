PAT LEARY, JR.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

We would like to nominate Pat Leary for the Sunshine Award for all the help he has given us. He took time out of his busy schedule to help us. He helped with cleaning out our shed, raking, fertilizing, and disposing of the lawn debris. Pat hung items up in our garage and fixed our vinyl gate. His helpful and caring attitude means so much to us and we are truly grateful and thankful. He always knows how to make life brighter. Words can’t thank him enough and we appreciate all his help.

Patrick and Henrietta Leary

