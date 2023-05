EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Steve Goss for the Sunshine Award. Steve is the owner of Augusta Tire and Auto Repair. Steve is a go getter and is always trying to please everyone. Steve is on the go all the time. I have worked for Steve for many years and he treats me like his own kid.

Travis Soppa

