United Way of Dunn County Board Looking for Transition Support

MENOMONIE, Wis. (UNITED WAY OF DUNN COUNTY BOARD OF DIRECTORS PRESS RELEASE) - The United Way of Dunn County (UWDC), the Local United Way serving Dunn and Pepin counties, announced today that Jennifer Thatcher has stepped down after three years as Executive Director.

Ms. Thatcher shared: “After 3-years as Executive Director of United Way of Dunn County, I am announcing my resignation/departure to pursue new challenges and am extremely proud of all the accomplishments we shared together. Thank you to all that have been so supportive of our United Way and its C-3 Center program: staff, board members, donors, partners, and the communities at-large. I will always hold the relationships built near and dear to my heart.”

UWDC Board Chair, Tim Bartels, thanked Thatcher for her service, “We are grateful for Jennifer’s service and are working towards a smooth transition to ensure continuity to meet the needs of our community members, partner organizations, and donors.”

To help ensure community needs are met, the UWDC’s Board of Directors now includes leaders from several of the region’s largest employers and public service organizations. The board will use this opportunity to leverage local and national resources to strengthen the organization’s community impact and value to build the most impactful path forward.

During the transition, the organization will be relying on board members and volunteers who are offering their unique competencies to help bring the organization into alignment with community needs and circumstances. Community members who are willing to take an active role to help evaluate options for the United Way of Dunn County, or to assist with day-to-day tasks during this critical period are encouraged to reach out to offer their services. Please contact the board via email: executivedirector@uwaydunn.org

