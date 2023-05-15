Wis. DNR confirms CWD in 2nd wild deer in Wood County

cwd sample box
cwd sample box(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is announcing it confirmed a wild deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease in Wood County in the Town of Rudolph.

According to a media release from the DNR, the deer was a 3-year-old doe, reported sick and dispatched by local department staff.

The media release says this is the second confirmed CWD-positive wild deer detected in Wood County. The media release also says this positive is also within 10 miles of the Portage County border.

The media release states, “As required by state law, the DNR enacts three-year baiting and feeding bans in counties where CWD has been detected and two-year bans in adjoining counties that lie within 10 miles of a CWD detection. This recent detection of CWD in Wood County will renew a 3-year baiting and feeding ban in the county. Portage County is also within 10 miles of the harvest location but is already under a longer three-year baiting and feeding ban due to positive CWD detections within the county.”

Additional information is available in the full media release from the DNR, HERE.

