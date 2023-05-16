1 person in custody after fatal crash in Eau Claire

Eau Claire Police Department
Eau Claire Police Department(Dazia Cummings)
By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is in custody after a two-vehicle crash left one person dead in Eau Claire.

According to a media release from the Eau Claire Police Department, on May 12, 2023, at 10:47 p.m. authorities responded to the area of East Clairemont Avenue and Fairfax Street for a two-vehicle crash.

The media release says a car was stopped at the traffic lights eastbound on Clairemont Avenue at Fairfax Street. The car was hit behind by an SUV, which witnesses say was traveling at high speed. The car was pushed across the intersection and hit a traffic post. Witnesses said the car became engulfed in flames after coming to a stop. Based on the investigation, speed and alcohol and believed to be factors in the crash.

According to the media release, the driver of the SUV is identified in the media release as Kenneth Meter. Meter was taken to a medical facility for injuries suffered. Meter was arrested on the suspicion of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. The driver of the car died on scene. Additional information about the victim is not released at this time.

Wisconsin State Patrol is completing reconstruction of the crash, which is under investigation, according to the media release.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
FILE - Sheriff’s deputies and emergency personnel arrived on the scene and performed lifesaving...
Man dies after getting stuck in machine at paper mill
Antoine Suggs
Antoine Suggs sentenced to 101 years in St. Paul quadruple murder
The Wisconsin hockey community is remembering a middle school who tragically died while...
NTSB to investigate deadly Reedsburg school bus crash
Babies born on Mother's Day at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital
5 families welcome babies on Mother’s Day at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital

Latest News

Republican state Rep. Mark Born, who co-chairs the Wisconsin Legislature's powerful...
Wisconsin Republicans propose raises for public defenders, prosecutors
Plant Sale
Master Gardener Plant Sale (5/16/23)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (5/16/23)
Wisconsin State Patrol
Wisconsin State Patrol announces aerial traffic enforcement schedule this week