1 person in custody after fatal crash in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is in custody after a two-vehicle crash left one person dead in Eau Claire.

According to a media release from the Eau Claire Police Department, on May 12, 2023, at 10:47 p.m. authorities responded to the area of East Clairemont Avenue and Fairfax Street for a two-vehicle crash.

The media release says a car was stopped at the traffic lights eastbound on Clairemont Avenue at Fairfax Street. The car was hit behind by an SUV, which witnesses say was traveling at high speed. The car was pushed across the intersection and hit a traffic post. Witnesses said the car became engulfed in flames after coming to a stop. Based on the investigation, speed and alcohol and believed to be factors in the crash.

According to the media release, the driver of the SUV is identified in the media release as Kenneth Meter. Meter was taken to a medical facility for injuries suffered. Meter was arrested on the suspicion of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. The driver of the car died on scene. Additional information about the victim is not released at this time.

Wisconsin State Patrol is completing reconstruction of the crash, which is under investigation, according to the media release.

