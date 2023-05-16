‘Anything is possible’: Paralyzed student walks across graduation stage with robotic exoskeleton

After recovering from 2016 shooting, Khalil Watson walks across stage to receive associate degree from Reynolds Community College
Khalil Watson walks across the stage in his cap and gown. (Video credit: Sheltering Arms)
By Desiree Montilla
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - Khalil Watson walked across the stage in his cap and gown Monday with help from therapists and a wearable robotic exoskeleton.

Watson, 25, was shot in the neck in May 2016, causing a spinal cord injury that left him paralyzed.

“It’s been a journey; it’s been lots of ups and downs,” Watson said. “I had to learn how to eat, speak and breathe on my own.”

During his time in the hospital, Watson had to stream his high school graduation while in bed.

“Not being able to graduate physically was hard for me to deal with, but being able to still attend virtually is what made things a lot easier,” he said.

A robotic exoskeleton - is giving one local student a chance to walk across the stage for graduation.

Over the last seven years, Watson has been working to regain his mobility and independence while working toward another goal to continue his education.

“After going through the things that I have experienced, I’ve been focused,” Watson said.

His path led him to enroll at Reynolds Community College to further his future in social work.

“I have a passion for helping others, and after going through the things that I have experienced, I feel like I’ll be easy to connect with and understand individuals who have similar or worse situations,” he said.

Watson graduated with an associate degree in pre-social work and achieved another milestone by walking across the stage at the Siegel Center. Therapists from the Sheltering Arms Institute also assisted as he was met by cheers and applause from the crowd.

For the last two weeks, Watson has been practicing his walk in the cutting-edge technology, a moment that has meant the world to him.

“I did this for God, myself, friends, my family. I mean if people only knew how I got to this point,” said Watson.

A moment Watson said shows “anything is possible.”

“In life, you’re going to experience ups and downs,” said Watson. “We just have to keep going.”

After graduation, Watson plans to transfer to VCU to earn his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in social work.

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Kenneth Van Meter
Man in custody after fatal crash in Eau Claire
fraud suspect
Authorities seeking help identifying person connected to fraudulent checks
Wisconsin State Patrol
Wisconsin State Patrol announces aerial traffic enforcement schedule this week
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in...
Prosecutor ends probe of FBI’s Trump-Russia investigation with harsh criticism, but no new charges

Latest News

Abortion-rights supporters rally outside the North Carolina Legislative Building in Raleigh,...
North Carolina GOP overrides veto of 12-week abortion limit, allowing it to become law
Naomi Brazle, 90, says her latest water bill, which she received May 12, was for $58,000. It...
Woman, 90, gets $58,000 water bill, amid plague of huge bills
The family says the issue started about a year ago with the trailer the 90-year-old woman is...
Woman's water bill hits $58,000 after a year of ever-increasing bills
Ukrainian forces say that large areas of Bakhmut's suburbs have been liberated, but some...
Ukrainian forces stall Russian gains in Bakhmut
Sarah Bishop says the school bus driver dropped off her 12-year-old son and several other...
Bus driver under fire for dropping off kids during police standoff