Authorities seeking help identifying person connected to fraudulent checks

TOMAH, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities are seeking help in identifying a person connected to fraudulent checks written to the Tomah and Onalaska Walmart stores.

An alert from the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network states, “On 5/3/2023 Tomah Police Department was notified via De Pere Police Department of a victim in De Pere. The victim had several fraudulent checks written on their bank account. These checks were written to the Tomah Wal-Mart and the Onalaska Wal-Mart. The checks in question were still in the victim’s possession. One check that the victim sent via mail to pay a bill had not cleared the victim’s account. It is possible the check was stolen from the mail and the victim’s information was printed on forged checks.”

The Tomah Police Department is requesting help in identifying the person. If any department has similar incidents/a similar suspect or can identify the person in the pictures, you are asked to contact an investigator at 608-374-7418 or bwestpfahl@tomahwi.gov.

fraud suspect (COURTESY: WISCONSIN CRIME ALERT NETWORK)

