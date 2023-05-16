Eau Claire Master Gardener Plant Sale

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Master Gardener Volunteers Association is holding its annual plant sale Sunday, May 21.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the L.E. Phillips Senior Center on 1616 Bellinger Street in Eau Claire.

You can find perennials of all sorts, including many plants that will attract pollinating insects. A great variety of natives, hostas, shade and sun plants to choose from. Some annual flowers and vegetable seedlings also available. Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer your questions.

