Eau Claire Master Gardener Plant Sale

The Eau Claire Master Gardeners are holding a plant sale May 21, 2023
By Judy Clark
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Master Gardener Volunteers Association is holding its annual plant sale Sunday, May 21.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the L.E. Phillips Senior Center on 1616 Bellinger Street in Eau Claire.

You can find perennials of all sorts, including many plants that will attract pollinating insects. A great variety of natives, hostas, shade and sun plants to choose from. Some annual flowers and vegetable seedlings also available.  Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer your questions.

Eau Claire Master Gardener Website
Eau Claire Master Gardener Facebook Page

