Egg prices are going down

FILE - The price of eggs has gone way down.
FILE - The price of eggs has gone way down.(Pixabay via MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Scramble up an omelet because the price of eggs has gone way down.

Last week, Midwest large eggs were just 94 cents a dozen wholesale. That is down from a whopping $5.46 a dozen six months ago, according to an independent price reporting agency.

You’re likely paying more at your local grocery store because those are wholesale prices.

So what is behind that huge price swing?

Last year, deadly avian flu wiped out a significant number of hens, reducing supply.

On top of that, farmers were dealing with higher costs for feed and fuel.

Now supply is back on track, and demand has not outpaced it.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Sheriff’s deputies and emergency personnel arrived on the scene and performed lifesaving...
Man dies after getting stuck in machine at paper mill
The Wisconsin hockey community is remembering a middle school who tragically died while...
NTSB to investigate deadly Reedsburg school bus crash
Antoine Suggs
Antoine Suggs sentenced to 101 years in St. Paul quadruple murder
Fatal car crash
1-year-old girl among 4 killed in crash near 60th and Fond du Lac, police say
Babies born on Mother's Day at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital
5 families welcome babies on Mother’s Day at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital

Latest News

zion
Zion Lutheran Church Spring Fling (Interview)
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 5/16/2023 6 a.m.
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 5/16/2023 6 a.m.
Heather Unbehaun is being held in the Buncombe County Jail awaiting extradition back to Illinois.
Girl missing for nearly 6 years found safe in North Carolina, mother charged
ag
Ag Chat with Bob Bosold 5/16/2023