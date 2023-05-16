Financial gift for the new state-of-the-art hospital in La Crosse announced

LA CROSSE, Wis. (MAYO CLINIC HEALTH SYSTEM PRESS RELEASE) - Mayo Clinic Health System announces a $1 million dollar commitment for the new state-of-the-art hospital currently being built in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

J. Willard “Bill” Marriott Jr., and Donna G. Marriott, philanthropic partners of Mayo Clinic, are making the financial gift in appreciation of the care provided by their physician of many years, Paul Mueller, M.D., who is also regional vice president for Mayo Clinic Health System Southwest Wisconsin.

“My wife and I have greatly appreciated the excellent health care provided by Dr. Mueller and are continuously impressed by the medical excellence across Mayo Clinic,” says Mr. Marriott. “With this gift, we hope to inspire others in the La Crosse area to support this important project.”

Mr. Marriott is an emeritus public trustee of Mayo Clinic (1986-1998) and served as chair of Mayo’s inaugural fundraising campaign, which successfully concluded in 2009 and surpassed its goal. Members of the Marriott family have been grateful patients since the 1960s. Bill and Donna are committed to Mayo Clinic’s mission to inspire hope and promote health through integrated clinical practice, education and research.

“I am honored that Mr. and Mrs. Marriott have chosen to support our new hospital in recognition of the outstanding care that they have received from our teams over the years at Mayo Clinic,” says Dr. Mueller. “We look forward to continuing to provide outstanding service and the safest and highest quality care to our patients in the new facility.”

The new state-of-the-art hospital in La Crosse will foster a culture of excellence and equip staff with the latest tools to cure, connect and transform community health care. It will replace the current hospital building and connect to the Cancer and Surgery Building.

The new six-floor, 70-bed facility will include:

A surgical and procedural floor adjacent to and integrated with the current operating rooms, housing pre-recovery and post-recovery rooms.

Endoscopy suites.

Cardiac catheterization labs and interventional radiology.

Medical-surgical units.

A flexible ICU and Progressive Care Unit.

A new Family Birth Center.

Shell space for future growth.

Construction of the new hospital is expected to be completed in 2024.

Mr. Marriott’s leadership of Marriott International spans 60 years. From a single root beer stand in Washington, D.C., he grew the company into the largest global hospitality company, serving as chairman from 1972-2012. Mrs. Marriott held numerous corporate, community and political roles alongside him in support of both the company and the Washington, D.C., region.

Mr. Marriott is a proud graduate of the University of Utah and served as an officer in the U.S. Navy.

