Great weather continues a few more days before rain chances return

The weather did a full 180 today from the weekend, with sunshine and warmer temperatures. A few high pressure systems are responsible, one to our east and the other to the west. Tonight will remain generally clear with light west and southwest winds. Temperatures won’t drop as low tonight, thanks to this flow, out ahead of the next cold front dropping down from the north. Lows will range from the 40s to the low 50s. Tuesday should be the warmest day of the next several, with warm flow out ahead of this front. Winds will start off from the west, before shifting to the north into the afternoon as the front passes. Moisture will be nearly absent, leaving us with bright sunshine through the day. Temperatures will make a run for 80 degrees in the Chippewa Valley and to the south, while farther north some cooling will occur behind the front.

A cold front drops down into Wisconsin, passing through dry for most places. (weau)

Into Wednesday high pressure to the north will be our primary influence, cooling us back down to around average, and coming with more sunshine. It will be another breezy day with afternoon highs around 70. Later this week we will be watching the next quick moving front drop through Southern Canada and across the Northern Plains. The upper level pattern will start to break down as the ridge to our northwest gets replaced by a small but vigorous upper level trough and low. This system will head right for Wisconsin and then eastward later Thursday into Friday. As the front arrives sometime Thursday afternoon, a few showers and thunderstorms will become likely. Out ahead of the front we should still see some sunshine and temperatures in the 70s. A push of noticeably cooler air will follow into Thursday night, along with more scattered showers. The upper trough will pivot through on Friday, still bringing the chance of a shower, along with below average temperatures in the 50s and low 60s. The good news? This system will move through quickly, and as it looks now, should be followed by a nice weekend with dry weather and pleasant temperatures.

