Great weather continues a few more days before rain chances return

SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 10 (5/14/23)
SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 10 (5/14/23)
By Darren Maier
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The weather did a full 180 today from the weekend, with sunshine and warmer temperatures. A few high pressure systems are responsible, one to our east and the other to the west. Tonight will remain generally clear with light west and southwest winds. Temperatures won’t drop as low tonight, thanks to this flow, out ahead of the next cold front dropping down from the north. Lows will range from the 40s to the low 50s. Tuesday should be the warmest day of the next several, with warm flow out ahead of this front. Winds will start off from the west, before shifting to the north into the afternoon as the front passes. Moisture will be nearly absent, leaving us with bright sunshine through the day. Temperatures will make a run for 80 degrees in the Chippewa Valley and to the south, while farther north some cooling will occur behind the front.

A cold front drops down into Wisconsin, passing through dry for most places.
A cold front drops down into Wisconsin, passing through dry for most places.(weau)

Into Wednesday high pressure to the north will be our primary influence, cooling us back down to around average, and coming with more sunshine. It will be another breezy day with afternoon highs around 70. Later this week we will be watching the next quick moving front drop through Southern Canada and across the Northern Plains. The upper level pattern will start to break down as the ridge to our northwest gets replaced by a small but vigorous upper level trough and low. This system will head right for Wisconsin and then eastward later Thursday into Friday. As the front arrives sometime Thursday afternoon, a few showers and thunderstorms will become likely. Out ahead of the front we should still see some sunshine and temperatures in the 70s. A push of noticeably cooler air will follow into Thursday night, along with more scattered showers. The upper trough will pivot through on Friday, still bringing the chance of a shower, along with below average temperatures in the 50s and low 60s. The good news? This system will move through quickly, and as it looks now, should be followed by a nice weekend with dry weather and pleasant temperatures.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and another arrested after fatal crash in Eau Claire
The release from the Wisconsin State Patrol states a white, powdery substance believed to be...
Baraboo woman arrested on suspicion of OWI-5th offense
The Wisconsin hockey community is remembering a middle school who tragically died while...
NTSB to investigate deadly Reedsburg school bus crash
A man reeled in an Oklahoma state record 118-pound bighead carp from Grand Lake.
Man sets state record with 118-pound bighead carp
FILE - Sheriff’s deputies and emergency personnel arrived on the scene and performed lifesaving...
Man dies after getting stuck in machine at paper mill

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (5/15/23)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (5/15/23)
SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 10 (5/13/23)
Nice weather set to return with sunshine and warmer temps on the way
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Hello Wisconsin (5/15/23)