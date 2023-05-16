Health Department: Last month to order your free home COVID tests

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City-County Health Department in a Facebook post says it’s the last month to order your free home COVID tests, as the Say Yes! COVID Test program is winding down in May.

The Facebook post states that 10 tests are included in each order. You can visit sayyescovidhometest.org to order for free. A list of in-person testing sites is available HERE.

