Health Department: Last month to order your free home COVID tests

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City-County Health Department in a Facebook post says it’s the last month to order your free home COVID tests, as the Say Yes! COVID Test program is winding down in May.

The Facebook post states that 10 tests are included in each order. You can visit sayyescovidhometest.org to order for free. A list of in-person testing sites is available HERE.

