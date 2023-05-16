NASA researchers to spend a year in simulated Mars base

NASA researchers will spend a year living in a simulated Mars outpost.
NASA researchers will spend a year living in a simulated Mars outpost.(Source: Bill Stafford/NASA via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – NASA researchers are about to spend a year on Mars – a simulated Mars, that is.

The project is called Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog, or CHAPEA.

It will isolate four people inside a mock-Mars base in Texas for 378 days, roughly the same time a manned mission to Mars would spend on the surface.

The participants will have a schedule of simulated activities and science work, including eating like astronauts and dealing with maintenance and equipment failures.

There will also be strenuous psychological and physiological testing.

NASA researchers will spend a year living in a simulated Mars outpost.
NASA researchers will spend a year living in a simulated Mars outpost.(Source: Bill Stafford/NASA via CNN)

The simulated base, called “Mars Dune Alpha,” is isolated in a hangar at the Johnson Space Center in Houston.

The 1,700-square-foot base has a work area, a living and kitchen area, private bedrooms, a medical area, a communications center, an exercise room and an airlock.

It also has an “outside” area mimicking the Martian surface.

The first simulation, known as an analog, will begin in June and will be followed by two more.

Each will have a different crew in identical conditions, with the last simulation starting in 2026.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
FILE - Sheriff’s deputies and emergency personnel arrived on the scene and performed lifesaving...
Man dies after getting stuck in machine at paper mill
Kenneth Van Meter
Man in custody after fatal crash in Eau Claire
Antoine Suggs
Judge levies 103-year sentence in St. Paul quadruple homicide
The Wisconsin hockey community is remembering a middle school who tragically died while...
NTSB to investigate deadly Reedsburg school bus crash

Latest News

Abortion-rights supporters rally outside the North Carolina Legislative Building in Raleigh,...
North Carolina GOP overrides veto of 12-week abortion limit, allowing it to become law
SportScene 13 Tuesday
SportScene 13 Tuesday
Law enforcement personnel investigate the scene of a shooting on North Dustin Avenue in...
New Mexico high school student killed 3 women in ‘random’ shooting rampage, police say
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
Republican state Rep. Mark Born, who co-chairs the Wisconsin Legislature's powerful...
Wisconsin Republicans propose raises for public defenders, prosecutors