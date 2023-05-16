Rep. Tom Tiffany to consider a possible senate bid this summer

Rep. Tom Tiffany speaks at re-election campaign.
Rep. Tom Tiffany speaks at re-election campaign.(wsaw)
By Sean White
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Congressman Tom Tiffany (R-WI) is considering a run for U.S. Senate in 2024, against likely opponent Sen. Tammy Baldwin.

In a statement issued by Rep. Tiffany’s media team:

“Congressman Tiffany is planning to make a decision this summer on whether or not he will run for U.S. Senate.”

As of this week, Rep. Tiffany has obtained rights to an online senate domain name. Even though clicking on the link only takes you to Rep. Tiffany’s house homepage, the 65-year-old has not shied away from his criticism of those on the other side of the aisle.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Kenneth Van Meter
Man in custody after fatal crash in Eau Claire
fraud suspect
Authorities seeking help identifying person connected to fraudulent checks
Wisconsin State Patrol
Wisconsin State Patrol announces aerial traffic enforcement schedule this week
Miller said ECPD currently has job openings they are looking to fill.
Staffing shortages in law enforcement

Latest News

A flower sale took place at the Acres for Joy Greenhouse at Pleasant Valley Ranch.
Flower sale will benefit Chippewa Valley non-profit
acre
Acres for Joy Raises Funds for Youth Programs (3)
acre
Acres for Joy Raises Funds for Youth Programs (2)
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 5/17/2023 6 a.m.
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 5/17/2023 6 a.m.
acre
Acres for Joy Raises Funds for Youth Programs (1)