SportScene 13 for Monday, May 15th

By Philip Choroser
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two of the Chippewa Valley’s top baseball teams squared off as Altoona hosted Regis.

Osseo-Fairchild baseball pitched a no-hitter over Bloomer.

The WIAA released full brackets for Divisions 2 through 5 of the Softball tournament.

Rice Lake hosted the Big Rivers Track and Field Conference Championship meet.

Also, preparation continues at SentryWorld Golf Course ahead of this summer’s US Senior Open.

