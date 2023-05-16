UW-Eau Claire hosts 5K run, walk and stroll along Putnam Park Trail

5K run, walk and stroll along Putnam Park Trail
5K run, walk and stroll along Putnam Park Trail(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff and Jeff Ralph
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Students at University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire got a break from studying for finals Tuesday.

The University hosted a 5k run, walk and stroll from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. along the Putnam Park Trail. For the event, signs encouraging mental wellbeing were posted along the trail to help students get in the right headspace for exams.

Brittany Wold, Fitness Coordinator and Event Organizer for the Putnam Walk, says students should set aside some time during finals for outdoor exercise.

“The idea is to connect nature to mental wellbeing. And so we’ve got signage along the way connecting, making that connection for students, helping them understand being out here should be part of their finals,” Wold said.

Students who participated also got to take home some items from the event, including a t-shirt, water bottle and a stress ball.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
FILE - Sheriff’s deputies and emergency personnel arrived on the scene and performed lifesaving...
Man dies after getting stuck in machine at paper mill
Antoine Suggs
Antoine Suggs sentenced to 101 years in St. Paul quadruple murder
The Wisconsin hockey community is remembering a middle school who tragically died while...
NTSB to investigate deadly Reedsburg school bus crash
Babies born on Mother's Day at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital
5 families welcome babies on Mother’s Day at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (5/16/23)
Healthy Grilling Ideas
Healthy Grilling Ideas (5/16/23)
fraud suspect
Authorities seeking help identifying person connected to fraudulent checks
Kenneth Meter
Man in custody after fatal crash in Eau Claire