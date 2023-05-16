UW-Eau Claire hosts 5K run, walk and stroll along Putnam Park Trail

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Students at University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire got a break from studying for finals Tuesday.

The University hosted a 5k run, walk and stroll from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. along the Putnam Park Trail. For the event, signs encouraging mental wellbeing were posted along the trail to help students get in the right headspace for exams.

Brittany Wold, Fitness Coordinator and Event Organizer for the Putnam Walk, says students should set aside some time during finals for outdoor exercise.

“The idea is to connect nature to mental wellbeing. And so we’ve got signage along the way connecting, making that connection for students, helping them understand being out here should be part of their finals,” Wold said.

Students who participated also got to take home some items from the event, including a t-shirt, water bottle and a stress ball.

