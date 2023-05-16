War of 1812 veteran from Janesville finally gets headstone

Brothers of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War Camp 15 were at Oak Hill Cemetery in Janesville Tuesday morning installing a headstone at an unmarked grave.
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Brothers of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War Camp 15 were at Oak Hill Cemetery in Janesville Tuesday morning installing a headstone at an unmarked grave.

Rock County resident Corporal Miles Comstock, a veteran of the War of 1812, had his headstone installed Tuesday next to his wife to honor his service all those years ago.

“It makes me proud to do it. I think it’s a duty, and I’ve always said, for me it’s a self-appointed duty to make sure that all veterans are properly remembered,” Richard Smallwood-Roberts said.

The group also did some maintenance of the Grand Army of the Republic plot ahead of Memorial Day.

