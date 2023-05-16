Wisconsin State Patrol announces aerial traffic enforcement schedule this week

Wisconsin State Patrol(Wisconsin State Patrol)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol will be watching drivers from the sky this week in an effort to spot traffic violations along four stretches of highways across the state.

In a statement Tuesday, the State Patrol explained aerial traffic enforcement amplifies public safety because it is easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving dangerously. Pilots who spot potential offenders notify troopers on the ground to carry out a traffic stop.

The State Patrol is set to begin their aerial patrol on Tuesday, focusing on I-39/90 in Rock County. On Wednesday, their focus will shift to I-94 in Kenosha County.

Later this week on Thursday, the patrol will enforce I-94 in Eau Claire County before finishing up their enforcement of I-39/90 in Dane County Friday.

The State Patrol noted that they release their scheduled enforcement periods to encourage drivers to slow down voluntarily, rather than to find people to ticket or cite.

Here is the full schedule of WSP aerial patrols.

DayCountyRoad
Tuesday, May 16Rock Co.I-39/90
Wednesday, May 17Kenosha Co.I-94
Thursday, May 18Eau Claire Co.I-94
Friday, May 19Dane Co.I-39/90

