Bus driver under fire for dropping off kids during police standoff

HOOVER, Ala. (WVTM) - An Alabama bus driver is facing criticism for letting students off the bus in the middle of an active police standoff.

Friday after school turned into a frightening situation for Sarah Bishop and her 12-year-old son. The Simmons Middle School student called his mom, saying the bus driver dropped him and several children off in the middle of a standoff where armed officers were gathering.

From their unit at Haven Apartments in Hoover, the boy could hear officers using tear gas to get a suspected bank robber to surrender.

“The only thing I could tell him to do was lay down in the hallway and pray,” Bishop said.

The mother is now speaking out about what she considers the bus driver’s poor decision-making.

“If there is existing policy and procedure, it needs to be enforced because children should never be allowed to be put into a type of situation like that. That is completely unacceptable. It is gross negligence, as well as child endangerment,” Bishop said.

She adds that before letting her son off the school bus, the driver allegedly told him the incident could be a drug bust, among other comments the mother says were unacceptable.

“The school bus driver, according to my son, stated that, ‘It must be some type of drug bust, and sometimes people get shot. So, make sure you go straight home.’ And then, she opened the doors and let the children out right after a SWAT team had been dispersed,” Bishop said.

Police say they were serving a search warrant on Terry Givens for allegedly robbing a Wells Fargo bank on Tuesday. The department says, as the incident began and officers were setting up a perimeter, a school bus was unloading.

Students who live inside that area were stopped from going any further. People living in other areas of the complex were free to move around.

After an hours-long standoff, police say Givens was found dead in his apartment from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Hoover City Schools released a statement about the incident.

“The bus drivers arrived at the apartment complex, unaware of the police standoff. In a situation such as this, school bus drivers follow directives from police officers to keep themselves and students safe,” read the statement in part.

As for the bus driver’s alleged comments to the students, the district says it is handling those internally as a personnel matter.

