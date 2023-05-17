Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office seeking information regarding the theft of a trailer

TRAILER THEFT
By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding the theft of a trailer containing lawn mowers, according to a Facebook post.

The Facebook post via the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page states, “The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance with information related to a recent theft.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a Stealth enclosed trailer that contained two, 60 " Hustler Zero turn lawn mowers. (Pictured is an example of what the mowers look like)

If anyone recognizes this vehicle and/or the enclosed trailer, please contact Investigator Chris Kowalczyk at 715-726-7714.”

