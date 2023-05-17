Construction underway at Eau Claire County Humane Association

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Concrete is going down and the walls of the new buildings at the Eau Claire County Humane Association are going up.

A new shelter and agriculture shed are in the works For the time being, ECCHA is only open for appointments, with two days for public viewing. Those days are Thursdays from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Sundays from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Shelley Janke, the Executive Director of ECCHA said she’s excited for the new buildings and their improvements.

“Anybody that’s been to our shelter knows that it’s kind of cramped and it’s very dark and there’s no natural light,” Janke said. “So, the animals that are here deserve better and so we’re really looking forward just to them having more space to live while they’re here and just for a better environment for all of us and them to be here.”

Janke said the entire project, including the two buildings and demolishing the old one, is scheduled to be finished in June of 2024.

