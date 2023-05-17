Jury begins deliberations in Danny Masterson rape retrial

Danny Masterson and his wife Bijou Phillips arrive for closing arguments in his second rape...
Danny Masterson and his wife Bijou Phillips arrive for closing arguments in his second rape trial Tuesday in Los Angeles. Masterson is charged with raping three women at his Los Angeles home between 2001 and 2003.(Chris Pizzello | AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jurors in Danny Masterson’s rape retrial began deliberations Wednesday morning in the case against the former “That ‘70s Show” star.

The jury of seven women and five men got the case when prosecutors finally finished their rebuttal after all-day closing arguments a day earlier.

Late last year, a jury was unable to reach a verdict in the case against Masterson involving rape allegations by three women, and Los Angeles Judge Charlaine Olmedo declared a mistrial.

Prosecutors said in their closing argument Tuesday that Masterson drugged the women in order to assault them, then relied on his status as a prominent member in the Church of Scientology to avoid consequences for decades.

“You don’t want to have sex? You don’t have a choice,” Deputy District Attorney Ariel Anson told the jury. “The defendant makes that choice for these victims. And he does it over and over and over again.”

After closing arguments, Masterson’s attorney Philip Cohen made a motion for a mistrial, one of several that he made during the three-week trial, because of the prosecution’s mention of drugging, which is not part of the charges. Olmedo rejected the motion, saying that the prosecution was acting within the bounds of her pre-trial decision by allowing them to assert that the women were drugged.

Masterson, 47, has pleaded not guilty to raping three women at his home between 2001 and 2003. During the defense’s closing, Cohen told jurors that the women’s accounts are so full of inconsistencies that there is more than enough reasonable doubt for jurors to acquit Masterson.

Cohen emphasized the lack of any physical evidence of drugging, with the investigation that led to Masterson’s arrest coming some 15 years after the alleged rapes.

“Miss Anson presented a case as if she was arguing a drugging case,” Cohen said. “Maybe it’s because there is no evidence of force or violence.”

Scientology played an outsized role during the trial. Masterson is a member, and all three women are former members. Prosecutors said the institution protected him, and helped convince the women that they were not raped and could not go to authorities to report a fellow Scientologist in good standing. The church denied having any such policy.

Masterson could get more than 40 years in prison if convicted on all three counts.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the jury is seven women and five men, not seven men and five women.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Kenneth Van Meter
Man in custody after fatal crash in Eau Claire
fraud suspect
Authorities seeking help identifying person connected to fraudulent checks
Wisconsin State Patrol
Wisconsin State Patrol announces aerial traffic enforcement schedule this week
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, diving explorer and medical researcher...
Florida man breaks record for longest time living underwater – and he’s not done yet

Latest News

FILE - Police work near a damaged Home Depot truck, Nov. 1, 2017, after a motorist drove onto a...
Man who killed 8 in NYC terrorist attack gets 10 life sentences plus 260 years
FILE - The north face of the Archives of the United States is seen in this general view, March...
At least 80 calls to National Archives since 2010 about mishandling classified information
The measure is expected to be challenged and will serve as a testing ground for the TikTok-free...
Montana becomes 1st state to ban TikTok; law likely to be challenged
Kayla Unbehaun, who was nine years old when she went missing in 2017, was reunited with her...
Missing girl found because of Netflix’s ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ reunites with father
Kayla Unbehaun, who was nine years old when she went missing in 2017, was reunited with her...
Missing girl found because of Netflix’s ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ reunites with father