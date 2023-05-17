Dog Bite: Health Department Needs Your Help Finding Dog

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
By PRESS RELEASE
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (EAU CLAIRE CITY-COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT PRESS RELEASE) - The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is asking for your help to find a dog that bit a woman, Tuesday, May 16th, 2023, at approximately 6:20 p.m. The bite occurred at the intersection of Speros Lane and Meadow Lane in Eau Claire. After the incident, the dog ran towards Bostrom Court.

The dog was described as a medium to large mixed breed, mostly brown in color. The dog’s ears were pointed and had a small amount of black. The dog was wearing a black and yellow harness.

We need to find this dog to determine its health and rabies status. If we don’t find this dog, it could bite again, and the bite victim may need to have a series of expensive injections to prevent rabies.

If anyone has information about thisdog, they should contact the Eau Claire Communications Center at 715-839-4972.For more information about rabies exposures and what to do if you are bitten by an animal, visit our website: rabies.echealthdepartment.org.

