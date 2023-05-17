DOJ: Wis. #1 for most medications collected during spring Drug Take Back

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Wis. ranked number one throughout the country for the most prescription medications collected during the spring 2023 Drug Take Back, according to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

According to the media release, Wis. collected 55,472 lbs. of unwanted medications this spring.

“Wisconsin’s Drug Take Back once again led the nation thanks to the hard work and collaboration of many partners and, of course, the many Wisconsinites who participated by safely disposing of their unused and unneeded medications,” Attorney General Kaul said in the media release. “Thank you to everyone who helped make this effort such a success.”

The media release states, “Drug Take Back provides a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposal, while also educating the community about the potential abuse and consequences of improper storage and disposal of these medications.”

To find a permanent drug disposal box near you, visit the DHS website HERE.

Additional information about Drug Take Back Day is available in the full media release HERE.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.